Shopify to cut 10% of staff after making 'wrong' bet about pandemic online shopping boom

Shopify will lay off approximately 10% of its global staff after making the "wrong" bet on how long the pandemic-fueled surge in online shopping would continue.

Shopify will lay off approximately 10% of its global staff after making the "wrong" bet on how long the pandemic-fueled surge in online shopping would continue, the CEO of the Canadian e-commerce company announced Tuesday.

The cuts span divisions including recruiting, support and sales, according to CEO Tobi Lutke in a memo to staff, and will take effect by end of day Tuesday. Shopify reported having about 10,000 employees as of the end of 2021.

