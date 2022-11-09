Shop owner scores $1 million bonus for selling the winning Powerball ticket

Business owner Joe Chahayed smiles as he holds a check with his sons, Joe Chahayed, Jr. (left) and Daniel Chahayed (right), outside his service center in Altadena, California, on November 8.

 Damian Dovarganes/AP

The owner of Joe's Service Center in Altadena, California, who came to the United States from Syria in 1980 with $14,000 in his pocket, is now a millionaire after selling the sole winning Powerball lottery ticket.

California Lottery officials presented the check to Joe Chahayed and his sons Joe Jr. and Danny on a rainy election day outside of their gas station.