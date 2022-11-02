Shipping giant Maersk warns of 'dark clouds on the horizon'

Shipping slowdown is signaling a recession, Maersk CEO says. The container ship Emma Mærsk is here docked at Ningbo-Zhoushan Port on August 21, in Zhoushan, China.

The spike in shipping rates since the onset of the pandemic has been a huge boon for Maersk. But the Danish shipping giant is warning its business will have to endure tougher times soon.

The company said Wednesday that a looming global recession is expected to reduce container demand by between 2% and 4% in 2022, with "plenty of dark clouds on the horizon."