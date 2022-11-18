Shipping giant Maersk has settled a lawsuit filed by a former US Merchant Marine Academy student who says she was raped while working on the company's ship when she was 19 years old.

The company's US subsidiary Maersk Line, Limited (MLL) announced the settlement with USMMA graduate Hope Hicks for an undisclosed amount Friday, saying sexual misconduct is "unacceptable" and that the company had initiated "a full program of training, reporting, and accountability internally."

