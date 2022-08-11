Shell and Chevron shut Gulf of Mexico oil platforms after small leak halts pipelines

A platform supply vessel sits anchored next to the Chevron Corp. Jack/St. Malo deepwater oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Louisiana. Shell and Chevron shut oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico after a leak knocked a pair of pipelines offline.

 Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg/Getty Images/FILE

Shell and Chevron both said on Thursday that the companies halted oil production at several platforms in the Gulf of Mexico following a small leak that knocked a pair of pipelines offline.

Shell shuttered three deepwater platforms. In a statement provided to CNN, Shell said it is "coordinating with local authorities and mobilizing personnel and equipment to assess the situation."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.