Senate Democrat wants national security investigation of Saudi Arabia's role in Elon Musk-Twitter deal

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy (right) is calling on the federal government to investigate national security concerns raised by Saudi Arabia's role in Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter.

 Patrick Pleul/picture alliance/Attila Husejnow/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed bin Talal helped Musk finance the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter (TWTR) by rolling over his existing $1.9 billion stake in the social media company. The move makes Saudi entities the second-largest shareholder in Twitter -- behind only Musk himself.