Second-quarter GDP declined less than previously thought, but the economy is still shrinking

The US economy shrank at a slightly slower rate than estimated during the second quarter, according to updated data released on August 25 by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis.

 Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

The nation's gross domestic product -- the broadest measure of economic activity -- shrank 0.6% at an annualized rate from April through June. The activity was revised upward from the advanced estimate released in July, which showed a 0.9% decline.

