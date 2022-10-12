Saudis aren't weaponizing oil like Americans claim, top official says

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir is seen during an interview with CNN Wednesday.

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir said his country partnered with Russia to slash oil production in order to stabilize markets and denied that there were political motives behind the decision, which has enraged US leaders and sparked calls to rethink ties with Riyadh.

"We're trying to make sure we don't have erratic swings in prices," al-Jubeir, one of Saudi Arabia's top diplomats, told CNN's Becky Anderson on Wednesday. "Our track record has been clear -- we have always worked assiduously to maintain stability in the oil markets."

