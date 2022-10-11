Saudi Arabia and OPEC risk causing a US recession, Sen. Blumenthal says

United States Senator Richard Blumenthal, seen here on July 28, says Saudi Arabia and the OPEC+ supply cut, risk causing a recession in the US.

 Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

OPEC and its allies have defended their decision to slash oil production by arguing they are trying to prepare for a potential economic downturn that would hurt energy demand.

Connecticut Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal isn't buying that argument from Saudi Arabia-led OPEC and is leading the push to punish the kingdom.