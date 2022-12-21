Even Santa's fictional house is going up in price.

Zillow said Kris Kringle's 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom North Pole property is now worth $1,154,137 — an increase of 12% over the past year. The home has soared in 77% in value compared to when Zillow first "listed" it six years ago, with its initial Zestimate coming in at just over $650,000.