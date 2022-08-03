Sandy Hook family attorney exposes Alex Jones' dishonesty during brutal cross-examination

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones attempts to answer questions about his emails asked by Mark Bankston, lawyer for a pair of Sandy Hook parents, during trial at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin on August 3.

 Briana Sanchez/AP

The dishonesty of right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was spotlighted in a Texas court on Wednesday as a lawyer for a pair of Sandy Hook parents cross-examined the Infowars founder and fact-checked his answers in real-time.

The jury hearing the case will determine how much Jones will have to pay the parents, Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, who won a default judgement against him earlier this year. An attorney representing Heslin and Lewis has asked the jury to award $150 million in damages.

