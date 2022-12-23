Samsung recalls more than 660,000 washing machines after fire hazard reports

Samsung recalls more than 650,000 washing machines after fire hazard reports. This recall involves several models of Samsung's top-load washers with super speed wash including model series WA49B, WA50B, WA51A, WA52A, WA54A, and WA55A.

 From United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

Samsung recalled more than 660,000 washing machines, warning customers that the machine could short-circuit and overheat, posing a fire hazard.

The company received 51 reports of "smoking, melting, overheating or fire involving the washers." Ten of these reports resulted in property damage, and three customers reported injuries from smoke inhalation.

Tags