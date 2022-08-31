Sam's Club is raising its membership by $5

A shopper stocks up on merchandise at a Sam's Club store on January 12, 2018 in Streamwood, Illinois. The warehouse club, owned by Walmart, announced that it's raising its annual membership fee by 11% — from $45 to $50 — beginning in October.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

Add a Sam's Club membership to the list of subscriptions that are getting more expensive.

The warehouse club, owned by Walmart, announced Wednesday that it's raising its annual membership fee by 11% — from $45 to $50 — beginning in October. It's the first change to the fee in nine years.

