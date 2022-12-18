Sam Bankman-Fried to appear in court Monday to drop extradition fight

Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded and led FTX until a liquidity crunch forced the cryptocurrency exchange to declare bankruptcy, is escorted out of the Magistrate Court building in Nassau, Bahamas December 13.

 Dante Carrer/Reuters

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to appear in a Bahamas court on Monday to reverse his decision to contest extradition to the US, a person familiar with the matter told CNN.

The New York Times also reported that Bankman-Fried is expected to agree to extradition to the US, citing a person briefed on the matter.

