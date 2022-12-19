Sam Bankman-Fried set to drop extradition fight

Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded and led FTX until a liquidity crunch forced the cryptocurrency exchange to declare bankruptcy, is escorted out of the Magistrate Court building after his arrest in Nassau, Bahamas December 13.

 Dante Carrer/Reuters

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried Monday morning arrived in court in the Bahamas where he is expected to drop his extradition fight, clearing a significant hurdle to return him to US soil to be prosecuted on multiple charges of fraud and conspiracy.

Bankman-Fried had initially planned to fight efforts to return him to the United States. But after a week in Nassau's notorious Fox Hill prison, he appears less interested in keeping up what would have likely been a yearslong battle to avoid extradition.

