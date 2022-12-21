Sam Bankman-Fried seeks bail deal while being extradited to US

Sam Bankman-Fried, seen here in Nassau, Bahamas on December 19, has reportedly signed documents in the Bahamas that pave the way for his extradition to the United States on December 21.

 Marco Bello/Reuters

Lawyers for Sam Bankman-Fried are negotiating with federal prosecutors in New York on a bail arrangement that would enable him to avoid detention, people familiar with the matter told CNN.

FTX crypto exchange founder Bankman-Fried, who oversaw his now-bankrupt crypto empire from a luxury compound in the Bahamas, is expected to return as early as Wednesday to the United States. Federal prosecutors in the US have charged him with orchestrating "one of the biggest financial frauds in American history."

Tags