Sam Bankman-Fried says he 'got a little cocky' before FTX collapsed

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX, testifies during the House Financial Services Committee hearing on December 8, 2021.

 Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/AP

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of now-bankrupt FTX, has fallen from the peak of crypto celebrity, but he's not going quietly. In back-to-back interviews, he's portrayed himself as a clumsy and repentant businessman.

"I think I got a little cocky — I mean, more than a little bit," he told ABC's George Stephanopoulos in an interview on Good Morning America.