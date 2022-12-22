Sam Bankman-Fried released on $250 million bond after appearing in a US court

Sam Bankman-Fried, seen here leaving the Bahamas on December 21, has entered a US courtroom in New York to face eight counts of fraud and conspiracy.

 Royal Bahamas Police Force

Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of crypto exchange FTX, appeared in a US courtroom in New York Thursday to face eight counts of fraud and conspiracy. A judge released him on a $250 million bond in his first appearance on American soil since his arrest last week in the Bahamas.

The judge agreed to a bail package proposed by federal prosecutors and lawyers for Bankman-Fried that also requires the former so-called crypto king to have an electronic monitoring bracelet and be under house arrest at his parents home in Palo Alto, California. He has already surrendered his passport.

