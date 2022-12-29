Ruble hits 8-month low against dollar, as falling oil prices and sanctions bite

The ruble hovered below 72 to the dollar.

 Maxim Shipenkov/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Russia's currency hit an eight-month low Thursday, adding to sharp declines in December as global oil prices fell, and Western sanctions targeted Russia's energy sector.

The ruble hovered below 72 to the dollar, down 18% from the start of the month, and its weakest level since late April.

