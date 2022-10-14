UK postal service Royal Mail said Friday that it could cut 6,000 jobs as it warned of a big loss this year, which it blamed on a wave of strikes and a decline in its parcel delivery business.

About 110,000 Royal Mail staff went on strike on Thursday to demand better pay and working conditions. It was the first of 19 days of strikes planned to coincide with the peak holiday shopping season, including Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

