The British pound hit a record low against the dollar on Monday after UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, a fan of "trickle-down economics," announced a sweeping spending and tax cut plan to rescue the British economy from recession on Friday.

What's happening: Investors were taken aback by the new government's choice to institute its largest tax cut in 50 years while boosting government spending and borrowing with inflation near 40-year highs. Citibank analysts called the decision a "huge, unfunded gamble for the UK economy." Markets dropped precipitously on the news.

