Rolls-Royce will start production of its first electric car next year. It has only two doors but is longer than a full-size SUV. And among its innumerable options, the Spectre will be offered with stars in the doors.

The British ultra-luxury car brand has for years offered a feature called the "Starlight Headliner," filling the ceiling with an array of thousands of tiny lights. The lights, which are actually the tips of fiber-optic cables, look random but are, in fact, arranged to look like the night sky over Goodwood, UK, the location of the Rolls-Royce factory. With the Spectre, Rolls-Royce is adding this feature to the insides of the doors which will have an additional 5,876 "stars" so occupants are fully surrounded by glittering points of light.