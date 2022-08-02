Robinhood to cut 23% of its workforce, revenue sinks 44%

The latest cuts, which will affect 780 employees, continues a massive freefall for the once high-flying online brokerage. In a separate development Tuesday, the state of New York hit the Menlo Park, California, firm with a $30 million fine.
In a blog post on the company's website, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said the "deterioration of the macro environment" — notably decades-high inflation coupled with a cryptocurrency crash — has reduced the company's customer trading activity and assets under custody.
In its second-quarter earnings report, also released Tuesday, the company showed a 44% drop in revenue from a year ago. Robinhood's monthly active users in June decreased by more than 7 million, or 34%, and that assets under custody have dropped by more than $37 billion, or 37%, from the second quarter of last year.
The company's staffing and operations approach, he added, was tailored for a continuation of the high-growth crypto boom of the pandemic era.
"Last year, we staffed many of our operations functions under the assumption that the heightened retail engagement we had been seeing with the stock and crypto markets in the COVID era would persist into 2022," Tenev wrote in a message to employees. "In this new environment, we are operating with more staffing than appropriate."
He added: " As CEO, I approved and took responsibility for our ambitious staffing trajectory -- this is on me."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The layoffs will affect employees across all functions of the company, with operations, marketing and program management positions being the hardest hit, he said. The company planned to notify all employees via email and Slack on Tuesday with their status as well as resources if they were affected.
"As its business grew, Robinhood Crypto failed to invest the proper resources and attention to develop and maintain a culture of compliance -- a failure that resulted in significant violations of the department's anti-money laundering and cybersecurity regulations," Adrienne A. Harris, the department's superintendent said in a statement.
Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated the percentage decline in Robinhood's assets under custody. Those fell by 37% in the second quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.