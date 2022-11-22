Rivian CEO Robert Joseph Scaringe, better known as RJ, is living his lifelong dream. Getting here though has required dedication to a vision that once seemed nearly impossible. Even now, as the company's assembly lines have started churning out its electric vehicles, success still isn't assured.

Rivian's off-road-capable trucks and SUVs have won awards and customers adore them. And production is ramping up — albeit more slowly than investors might like — with a second shift recently added at Rivian's Illinois factory.

Tags