Rivian lost $1.7 billion in three months. Here's why that may not be a problem

A Rivian electric pickup truck sits in a parking lot at a Rivian service center on May 9, in South San Francisco, California. Shares of Rivian stock fell 13 percent after Ford is planning to sell 8 million of its 102 million shares.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Rivian lost a whopping $1.7 billion in the second three months of the year, but some auto industry experts say it's no cause for concern.

Huge losses are to be expected when a new automaker grows. Building millions of vehicles requires investing billions in equipment and employees. Entire factories need to be outfitted from scratch. Supply chains laid out. Engineers need time and money to develop vehicles and everything they need, from propulsion to suspension to brakes, from the ground up. And those engineers need a human resources department.

