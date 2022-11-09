Rivian has both good and bad news at end of tough day for EV stocks

A Rivian electric pickup truck sits in a parking lot at a Rivian service center on May 9 in South San Francisco, California. Electric truckmaker Rivian delivered a mixed bag for investors in its third-quarter earnings report.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Electric truckmaker Rivian delivered a mixed bag for investors in its third-quarter earnings report, after a brutal day for its shares and those of other electric vehicle makers.

On the one hand, Rivian reported a smaller than expected adjusted loss of $1.4 billion, less than the $1.7 billion loss forecast by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. And it said that net reservations increased to 114,000 from 98,000 in its second-quarter report.