Prospective home buyers are getting hit by a double whammy of bad news: Prices remain prohibitively high for many consumers, largely due to low supply. Mortgage rates have also skyrocketed to their highest level in 14 years.
That is weighing on demand for both new home construction as well as sales of existing homes on the market. Home builders Lennar and KB Home both reported their latest quarterly results Wednesday afternoon. The two companies each posted a profit that topped analysts' forecasts, but revenue was below Wall Street's expectations.
"Sales have clearly been impacted by rising interest rates," Stuart Miller, Lennar's executive chairman, said in the company's earnings release. Miller added that "there remains a significant national shortage of housing, especially workforce housing, and demand remains strong."
Lennar also reported that orders for new homes fell 12% from a year ago and that it is trying to "navigate the rebalance between price and interest rates."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
KB Home chairman and CEO Jeffrey Mezger said in Wednesday's earnings report that "the combination of rising mortgage interest rates, ongoing inflation and other macro concerns has caused many prospective buyers to pause on their homebuying decision."
Shares of KB Home fell 5% Thursday following its earnings report. Lennar rose 2%. But both stocks have plunged this year along with other builders. Lennar's stock is down 32% in 2022 while KB Home's shares have plummeted 40%.
The SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF, which owns these two stocks and shares of other housing related companies such as air conditioner maker Carrier and retailers Home Depot and Lowe's, is down 35% this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.