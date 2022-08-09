Richer people are eating more at Applebee's and IHOP

In the three months ending June 30, sales at Applebee's and IHOP, which are both owned by Dine Brands, grew about 6% to 8% among households earning over $75,000 per year, according to Dine CEO John Peyton.

 Adobe Stock

Cash-strapped consumers are starting to trade down, swapping higher-priced goods for more affordable alternatives. That's good news for Applebee's and IHOP.

