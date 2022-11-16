Retail sales surged by 1.3% in October

Retail sales surged by 1.3% in October. A woman shops at a Gap store on September 20, in Los Angeles.

 Allison Dinner/Getty Images

US retail sales rose 1.3% in October from the month before, the Census Bureau reported Wednesday.

Economists had expected sales to rise by 1%, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. Consumer spending was flat in September.