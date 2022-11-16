Retail sales surged by 1.3% in October as consumers continue to spend despite inflation

Retail sales surged by 1.3% in October. A woman shops at a Gap store on September 20, in Los Angeles.

 Allison Dinner/Getty Images

American shoppers spent more in October, showing continued resilience amid persistently high inflation and an early start to the holiday shopping season.

US retail sales rose 1.3% in October, the Census Bureau reported Wednesday.