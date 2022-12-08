Rent the Runway rebounds as consumers shop for bargains

Rent the Runway reported a more than 30% increase in sales. Shoppers here look through racks during the launch of Rent the Runway's West Coast flagship store on May 08, 2019 in San Francisco.

 Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for Rent the Runway

A recession may be coming, but consumers still want to look fashionable. Subscription clothing service Rent the Runway reported a more than 30% increase in sales for the third quarter after the closing bell Wednesday.

Shares of Rent the Runway soared more than 35% on the news. But the company is still not exactly a picture of financial health, posting a net loss of $36.1 million last quarter.