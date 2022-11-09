Redfin shuts home-flipping business and cuts 13% of its workforce

Redfin is set to shutter its home-flipping business and reduce its workforce by 13%, laying off 862 employees.

 Stephen Brashear/Getty Images for Redfin

About 264 of the job cuts are directly related to the shutdown of Redfin Now, the company's i-buying business, in which it purchases a home as-is, completes minor improvements and resells the home on the open market.