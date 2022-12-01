Railroad workers aren't the only Americans without paid sick days

Freight railroad workers have been fighting to get paid sick days.

 Charlie Riedel/AP

As freight railroad workers look to Congress to provide them with paid sick days, millions of other American employees have no safety net if they fall ill.

The US does not have a national standard on paid sick leave, a rarity among industrialized nations. Roughly 1 in 5 civilian workers lack paid sick days, but the prevalence of the benefit varies widely by occupation and wage, according to federal data. Public sector workers, management and professional employees and higher-earning staffers are more likely to have access to paid sick days.

CNN's Chris Isidore contributed to this report.

Tags