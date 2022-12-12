Railroad unions hopeful Biden will act to give workers paid sick time

A BNSF rail terminal worker monitors the departure of a freight train, on June 15, 2021, in Galesburg, Ill.

 Shafkat Anowar/AP

Railroad workers could get the paid sick days that were at the heart of their threat to go on strike -- if the Biden administration steps in with an executive order.

Workers have been unsuccessful getting their demands for paid sick leave met through months of negotiations with the freight rail companies, or through congressional action.

