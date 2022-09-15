Railroad strike averted after marathon talks reach tentative deal

Unions and management reached a tentative deal early Thursday, averting a freight railroad strike.

 Gene J. Puskar/AP

Unions and management reached a tentative deal early Thursday, averting a freight railroad strike that had threatened to cripple US supply chains and push prices higher for many goods.

The deal with unions representing more than 50,000 engineers and conductors was announced just after 5 a.m. ET in a statement from the White House, which called it "an important win for our economy and the American people."

