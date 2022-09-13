Railroad strike, and the economic damage it would cause, looms closer

A BNSF engine pull Metra commuter train cars at the Metra/BNSF railroad yard outside of downtown on September 13 in Chicago, Illinois. A freight railroad strike, and the economic upheaval it could cause, is getting closer and closer to reality.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

A freight railroad strike, and the economic upheaval it could cause, is getting closer and closer to reality.

While two more rail unions reached tentative agreements with railroad management on new contracts Tuesday, the two most important unions — representing the engineers and conductors who make up the two-person crews on each train — remain at loggerheads in negotiations. If they don't resolve their differences, the first national rail strike in 30 years could start early Friday.

