The threat of a freight railroad strike that had been building in recent weeks receded quickly after President Joe Biden and Democratic leaders in Congress agreed late Monday to support legislation that would block a walk-out by more than 100,000 union members set for the end of next week.

The move relieved business groups, which had been growing increasingly concerned about the threat posed by 30% of the nation's freight movements grinding to a halt. More than 400 business groups had joined to plead with Congressional leaders on Monday for quick action.