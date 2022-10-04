On Monday night, inside the upscale Parisian restaurant L'Avenue at Saks in midtown Manhattan, MSNBC President Rashida Jones hosted an intimate dinner to celebrate Alex Wagner.

The glitzy event was attended by some of the most elite names in media, including MSNBC host Chris Hayes, Vanity Fair Editor-In-Chief Radhika Jones, former White House press secretary-turned-MSNBC host Jen Psaki, the New York magazine writer Olivia Nuzzi, and Playbook co-author Ryan Lizza, among others. They were greeted by champagne and treated to a three-course dinner, which I am told featured delicious French fries and concluded with a memorable riff on campfire s'mores for dessert.