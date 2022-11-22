Billions of people watch FIFA's World Cup every four years, a tantalizing opportunity for advertisers who want to capitalize on the feel-good fervor of the world's biggest sporting event. But this year, it's a reputational minefield for some of the world's biggest brands.

Controversies over Qatar's human rights record have dominated early coverage of the event, requiring that advertisers tiptoe around criticism of the treatment of migrant workers and the country's criminalization of homosexuality.