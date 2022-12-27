Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Tuesday banning oil supplies to countries that have introduced price caps on Russian oil and petroleum products, according to the decree published on the Kremlin's website -- a move that may prove to be largely symbolic.

Earlier this month, Western countries implemented a price cap on Russian crude oil at $60 a barrel, a policy aimed at Moscow's remaining oil customers. It's enforced by the companies that provide shipping, insurance and other services for Russian oil. Europe also banned the import of Russian crude by sea.