Puma's outgoing CEO could lead rival Adidas next

Puma CEO, Bjørn Gulden, could succeed outgoing Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted. Gulden is pictured here in Herzogenaurach, Germany, on February 2020.

 Lukas Barth-Tuttas/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Adidas could snap up the boss of crosstown rival Puma to succeed outgoing CEO Kasper Rorsted.

The sportswear company said Friday that it's in talks with Puma CEO Bjørn Gulden to step in as successor to Rorsted, who is due to depart some time in 2023.