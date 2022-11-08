Proposed tie-up sends shockwaves through crypto markets

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies tumbled on November 8 after a dispute between two of the biggest players in the sector spread fear among investors. Digital Cryptocurrency Ethereum Crypto and Bitcoin are pictured here in Belgium on September 22.

 Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto/Getty Images

In an unexpected twist, the cryptocurrency exchange Binance said it is buying its smaller rival FTX after the firm faced a liquidity crisis that rattled digital assets and sparked contagion fears.

"This afternoon, FTX asked for our help," tweeted Zhao "CZ" Changpeng on Tuesday. "There is a significant liquidity crunch. To protect users, we signed a non-binding [letter of intent] intending to fully acquire http://FTX.com and help cover the liquidity crunch."