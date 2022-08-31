Private sector job growth slows to just 132,000 positions added in August, new ADP report shows

The private sector added 132,000 jobs in August, an indication that the white-hot pace of hiring could be slowing after months of strong job growth.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The private sector added 132,000 jobs in August, an indication that the white-hot pace of hiring could be slowing after months of strong job growth.

The August number reported by payroll processing giant ADP is far below economists' expectations of 225,000 positions added.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.