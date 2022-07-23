Private Browsing

But clicking the "private" browsing option might not protect you as much as you think, some privacy experts say.

For years, the most popular internet browsers have included options to search for and visit websites in "private" modes. Those options may now be viewed as vital tools for some in the wake of Roe v. Wade's demise, as abortion-seekers look to avoid having their personal data used against them in states where abortion is criminalized.

