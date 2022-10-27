Prince Harry's highly anticipated memoir will be entitled "Spare" and is set for a January 10 release, its publisher revealed on Thursday.

The 416-page book will include Harry's recollection of Princess Diana's funeral in 1997, when the 12-year-old prince walked behind his mother's coffin, Penguin Random House said in a press release.

