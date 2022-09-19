President Joe Biden expressed optimism about the direction of the US economy Sunday, saying America will be able to rein in historically high inflation and that he's hoping the Federal Reserve will achieve a "soft landing" by slowing economic growth without going into recession.

"I'm telling the American people that we're going to get control of inflation," Biden said in an interview with CBS's "60 Minutes" that aired on Sunday night.

