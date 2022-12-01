Powell revives hopes of a Fed pivot. That's a bad thing

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks on Fiscal and Monetary Policy at the Brookings Institute on Wednesday, November 30, in Washington.

 Nathan Howard/AP

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell made investors very happy on Wednesday. US stocks popped after the central banker gave a speech strongly indicating that the Fed would ease the historically-high pace of interest rate rises at its next policy meeting in December.

But investors who are expecting a full pivot may be putting the cart before the horse. Powell's admission that "the path ahead for inflation remains highly uncertain" means that rate hikes could be here for a while.

