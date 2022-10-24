Pound seesaws as Rishi Sunak prepares to confront UK's huge economic challenges

New UK prime minister faces huge economic and political challenges. A shopper is here seen outside an Aldi supermarket in Sheffield, UK, on October 15.

 Dominic Lipinski/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Rishi Sunak, Britain's third prime minister in seven weeks, will face the huge challenge of projecting stability after a period of historic political and financial market chaos. But his other task — shepherding the country through a recession — is poised to be just as daunting.

The former finance minister has won the race to replace Liz Truss, his erstwhile opponent who's set to be the shortest-serving prime minister in British history. He'll officially step into the role once appointed by King Charles III.

