Porsche shares gain 5% in Frankfurt stock market debut

Employees of German car manufacturer Porsche are seen here at the Porsche factory in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, Germany in February 2019. Volkswagen said on September 28 that it is pricing the Porsche initial public offering at €82.50 a share.
Shares of Porsche gained as much as 5% on their stock market debut in Frankfurt after Volkswagen spun out the premium sports car maker in one of Europe's biggest listings on record.
Volkswagen priced the Porsche initial public offering (IPO) at €82.50 ($80) a share, raising approximately €9.4 billion, on Wednesday. The shares traded at around €85.50 on Thursday morning after earlier hitting €86.78.
The issue price was at the top end of Volkswagen's original price estimate, and values the company at roughly €75 billion ($73 billion).
That make Porsche's IPO the second-largest in Germany's history, Reuters reported. It is also Europe's third-largest on record, Reuters said, citing Refinitiv data.
The publicly traded company will still be majority owned by Volkswagen and the descendents of Ferdinand Porsche, the inventor of the original Beetle.
VW has pushed ahead with the Porsche IPO even with a volatile stock market and uncertain economy. Other luxury automakers, including Lamborghini and Bentley, have continued to post record sales despite economic headwinds thanks to their well-heeled clientele.
Shares in Volkswagen were down 5.6% on Thursday morning amid broader market volatility.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Nearly half the IPO proceeds will be distributed to shareholders, the company said in a statement. The rest will be used to help VW build electric vehicles.
The German automaker plans to spend more than $7 billion over the next five years to boost research and development and manufacturing in North America. Its strategy is typical of the auto industry, which is shifting to electric vehicles.
The automaker has said it wants a quarter of its sales to be electric vehicles by 2026.
It's described previously having a backlog of electric vehicle orders in Western Europe, and plans to phase out gas-powered vehicles from its US lineup in the next decade.
Oliver Blume took over as VW's CEO earlier this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.