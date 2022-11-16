If you want to go off-road in Porsche, the German brand can offer you a couple of different SUVs for that. But if you want to take a 911 sports car off-road, Porsche has officially unveiled just the car for you.

The new 911 Dakar, named after the Paris-Dakar off-road rally, has big knobby tires and it rides about two inches higher off the ground than a regular 911. It was designed to resemble a particularly famous 911, the first with all-wheel-drive, that won the Paris to Dakar rally in 1994.